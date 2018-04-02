Making Socio-Economic Indicators Easier to Find

The county's website includes data on topics ranging from child abuse and neglect to health care. Organizers say they hope that information will help raise more money from government and grant organizations.

The last county assessment was in 1998 and brought in more than $6 million. But, because of new technology, organizers don't know how much money the latest update could bring.

"This, since it's available on the web, will make it a little bit harder to know who might use this for a grant," said David Franta, Columbia Area United Way director. "So, we provide that because we know that it's going to be used. But now, we're going to have a harder time because of the medium, which is an advantage of the Internet."

Organizers have worked on the website for more than two years.