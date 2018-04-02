Making the Most of Their Ride

The club hosts monthly rides, usually at Finger Lakes State Park, just east of U.S. Highway 63, about 6 miles north of Interstate 70. The state developed the park in 1972 to give ATV riders a place to play.



"The park used to be an old mine site," explained Superintendent Debbie Newby, "so the ATVs are not causing any more damage than the mining industry did."



Although designated ATV parks can prevent damage, environmentalists frown on the off-road vehicles. One area forester agreed.



"Our soils don't have a lot of rock in them and so they're somewhat erosive," said Carol Trokey of the Mark Twain National Forest, "and those ATVs coming in will cause some damage."

But, Newby said Finger Lakes is not for birdwatchers and hikers, so Mudslingers aren't hurting nature lovers. She said the club's members are trail lovers who are getting the most from their ride.



ATV riders must be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet and follow all safety regulations at Finger Lakes State Park.



Reported by Emily Sutton, with producers Ashley Berkler and Le Nghiem.

