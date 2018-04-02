Male Homecoming Queen

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Some parents in a suburban St. Louis town are upset about the high school's homecoming queen, a male student. As a prank, senior Aaron Zaggy ran for homecoming queen at University City High and won, beating the runner-up by 20 votes. At a school board meeting last night, some parents sounded off. One asked for a formal apology. Others say the vote raises concerns over the school's handling of students' sexual orientation. Zaggy says he's jokester, nothing else, and was just doing it as a goof. The school board says it will review current qualifications for homecoming and prom court and decide if changes need to be made.