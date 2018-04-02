Suspect Flees After Robbing Bank

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a man that robbed Boone County National Bank on 203 East Walnut Street. Authorities said the man entered the bank around 9:35 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect did not appear to have a weapon.

The amount of money the suspect took is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on the suspect to please contact the Columbia Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS (875-8477) to stay anonymous.