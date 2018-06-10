Mall to Open Senior Center

Senior citizens will soon have more to do than just shop- Capital Mall plans to open a senior center.

Coffee, meals, and conversation have some seniors looking forward to a trip to the mall.

"It would be a wonderful social gathering for everyone and especially the aged people that don't usually have much interchange, interactions rather with other people and it would be a good thing," said Ella Dowd, senior citizen.

People who came to the press conference not only received information about the senior center but also hats and mugs to remind them of June 1, the day the senior center opens.

"We thought this was a good place to locate it because we have many people who come here to walk. They can stop by, have coffee and relax," said Nancy Ottinger, Jefferson City-Cole County Senior Nutrition Council.

Response to the new center has been positive.

"The feedback has been overwhelming. We have had so many phone calls and customers stopping in. They are so excited, they cannot wait until June 1," said Wendy Lovelace, Capital Mall.

Dowd hopes her busy lifestyle will slow down so she can enjoy the center some day.

"Don't have that much time. Someday maybe," said Dowd.

The senior center will offer meals Monday through Friday, for a small donation. Proceeds will go to the partnership between the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging and the Cole County Senior Nutrition Council.

Reported by Courtney Schultz