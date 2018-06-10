Mallow Returns to Lincoln University as Head Golf Coach

JEFFERSON CITY - Former Lincoln University and All-MIAA golfer Steven Mallow will return to Jefferson City as head coach of the Blue Tigers golf team.

While being named All-MIAA in 2012, Mallow helped the Blue Tigers to back-to-back PGA Minority Collegiate Championships in 2012 and 2013 during his four-year career. Mallow also took second place in the 2014 PGA Minority Collegiate Championship, and helped the Blue Tigers to a third-place finish at the MIAA Championship during his senior season in 2013-2014.



The Lincoln men's golf team finished 2016-17 with a second-place finish at the PGA Minority Collegiate Championship, and put up five total top-five finishes during the season.