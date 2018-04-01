Malloy: Charter Communications Relocating to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's office is confirming Charter Communications Inc. is relocating its corporate headquarters from St. Louis to Stamford.



Details of the deal between Charter and the state of Connecticut will be unveiled at a news conference planned Tuesday in Stamford. Malloy's office said project is expected to create 200 jobs.



The project is part of the governor's "First Five" initiative, which offers incentives to companies looking to expand in the state or move here.



Charter is the fourth-largest cable operator in the U.S. According to the company's website, Charter provides video, high-speed Internet and telephone services to approximately 5.2 million residential and business customers in 25 states.



The Stamford Advocate reports Charter will join UBS Financial Services and Harmon International in a 15-story high-rise at on Atlantic Street.