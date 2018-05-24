Man, 18, charged in car crash that killed 2 in Kansas City

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged in a car crash in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit that left his two passengers dead.

Collin Carter was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault related to driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors say Carter was driving nearly twice the speed limit on Feb. 1, while trying to pass in a no-passing zone when he lost control of his vehicle in front of oncoming traffic. An oncoming vehicle crashed into Carter's car.

Eighteen-year-old Nathan Giron died at the scene, and 18-year-old Courtney Rardin died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Carter was driving under the influence of a central nervous system depressant at the time of crash.

It was not immediately clear if Carter has an attorney.