Man, 20, accused of shooting officers at Ferguson protest

CLAYTON (AP) - Authorities said a man charged in the shooting of two police officers last week during a demonstration outside the Ferguson Police Department had attended the protest earlier that night.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch said Sunday that 20-year-old Jeffrey Williams told police he was firing at someone he was in a dispute with, not at the officers.

Williams has been charged with first-degree assault, firing a weapon from a vehicle and armed criminal action. He was being held on $300,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The officers were shot Thursday during a protest hours after the city's police chief resigned in the wake of a Justice Department report that found widespread racial bias in the police department.

Multiple activists said Williams wasn't a consistent fixture in their tight-knit group.