Man, 22, arrested for burglarizing Westminster fraternity house

FULTON - Fulton police arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a burglary that occurred at a college fraternity house.

A member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Westminster College notified police of a burglary and property damage to the house on Aug. 6.

Following investigation, police determined Ryne W. Fletcher of Fulton was responsible and charged him with first degree burglary and first degree property damage. Fletcher was taken to the Callaway County jail and held on a $14,500 bond.