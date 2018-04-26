Man, 59, charged in armed robbery at Saint Louis University

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man free on bail has been charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint on Saint Louis University's campus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1RujDLE ) that 39-year-old Mark A. Sheffield is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

City police say he pulled a handgun on a woman inside a campus building. Sheffield struggled with her as he rifled through her pockets, snatched her purse and ran away.

Court records say authorities captured him on campus about an hour after the robbery.

Campus security texted students and faculty about the robbery and administrators posted details on the university's website.

Sheffield is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bail. Court records say he has a pending tampering charge in Steelville and was free on bail in that case.