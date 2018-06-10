Man, 6-year-old daughter shot in leg near St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 25-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter were shot near an elementary school in St. Louis Wednesday night.

St. Louis media outlets report the two were shot in the leg near Lucier Park and Hamilton Elementary School in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. Police said both victims were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a car. An investigation was ongoing early Thursday morning.