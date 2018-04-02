Man, 65, Shoots Motorcyclist in Road Rage Incident

St. LOUIS (AP) -- O'Fallon police say a 65-year-old man traveling with his wife and grandson shot a motorcyclist during a road rage incident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the motorcyclist became upset with the man for cutting off his wife, who was driving a separate motorcycle on Interstate 70 on Saturday.

Police said the 49-year-old motorcyclist and the grandfather exited the highway and the male motorcyclist walked up to the grandfather's car at a red light. The two men argued and police said the motorcyclist assaulted the 65-year-old driver, who pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the motorcyclist once in the upper chest.

Police said the motorcyclist was hospitalized but his injury doesn't appear life-threatening. They didn't release the names of the people involved.

Police said their investigation is continuing.