Man, 72, Gets Life For Raping Girl

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 72-year-old St. Louis man is sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl. Oscar Murphy was sentenced late yesterday for the 2005 attacks on the child who was eleven at the time. Authorities say Murphy invited the neighbor girl into his home after she knocked on his door and told him her mother was not home and she was locked out of her house. Once inside, authorities say, he violently raped her. Murphy was a previously convicted sex offender. He was convicted of forcible rape following two days of jury deliberations last month. A previous trial in January resulted in a hung jury.