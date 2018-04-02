Man, 88, drowns in Pomme De Terre Lake

BOLIVAR (AP) — An 88-year-old Springfield man has drowned after falling off a boat in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Donald G. Tidwell was reportedly not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard on Pomme De Terre Lake in Polk County on Friday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the boat was found floating near a landing and was not operating under power.