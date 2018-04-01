Man Accused in Killing Over Thanksgiving Meal Cost

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man is accused of shooting another man over the cost of Thanksgiving dinner.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Corey Wiggins of Pagedale is charged with first-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. Wiggins allegedly shot 53-year-old Turhan Scott Thursday night.



Police say the men had been arguing over money for days. The argument continued at the Thanksgiving dinner table and escalated over the cost of paying for the meal, a cost placed on Scott's food stamps debit card.



As Wiggins was leaving the home, police say Scott made another comment that prompted Wiggins to shoot Scott seven times. Authorities say the men were not related.