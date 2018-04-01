Man accused in shooting death in southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) - A 26-year-old man was jailed on $150,000 bond Monday morning after being accused in connection to a shooting that killed a man and wounded another in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports Scott County prosecutors charged Tyler Triplett of Sikeston with first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Sikeston police said a 22-year-old St. Louis man was found shot to death in a sport utility vehicle Saturday night. A 22-year-old passenger from Sikeston was wounded and taken to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately clear on Monday.

The victims' names had not been released.

Online court records did not show whether Triplett had an attorney to speak on his behalf.