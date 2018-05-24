Man accused in shooting death police say was drug-related

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is jailed without bond after being accused of killing a Hillsboro man in a shooting police say was drug-related.

Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Ricky Bolden with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm related to the death of 55-year-old Steven Sunkel.

Sunkel was found wounded last Wednesday in the driver's seat of a car in south St. Louis. He later died at a hospital.

Online court records do not show whether Bolden has an attorney.