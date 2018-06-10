Man accused in Springfield death returned to Greene County

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 26-year-old Wisconsin man accused in the death of his girlfriend's mother in Springfield has been brought back to Greene County.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Nicholas Godejohn was booked into the Greene County jail on Wednesday. He had been held in Wisconsin since he and Gypsy Blanchard were arrested there last month.

They're both being held on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde.

Authorities have also accused Gypsy Blancharde of faking the need for a wheelchair and pretending to be a Hurricane Katrina victim so she and her mother could collect donations.

Godejohn's next court appearance is Monday. His public defender didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.