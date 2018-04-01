Man accused in St. Louis woman's shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 64-year-old St. Louis man is jailed on $1 million bond after being accused of shooting a woman to death and hiding her body beneath debris near an alley.

David Leonard Harvey is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies.

Authorities allege in court documents that Harvey shot 30-year-old India Blake after arguing with her in a back yard. Her body was found Sunday.

The possible connection between Harvey and Blake isn't immediately clear.

Online court records don't show whether Harvey has an attorney.

Harvey's has previous convictions for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and drug possession in 1997 and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2011.