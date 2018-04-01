Man accused in teen's death faces additional drug charges

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man indicted for distributing heroin to a teen who died of an overdose in 2014 faces additional federal charges Wednesday.

Jon Washington, 29, is charged in a federal superseding indictment alleging he maintained a drug-involved premise. The indictment alleges Washington, also known as "Doom," rented a room from at the Providence Inn and Suites Motel for making and distributing heroin from April 1-3 in 2014.

The indictment also includes Washington's April 2014 charge for distributing heroin to a minor. The Columbia Police Department responded to a suspected overdose death of a 16-year-old girl at the Providence Inn and Suites Motel on April 3.