Man accused of assault, climbing into couple's bed

By: The Associated Press

MARTHASVILLE (AP) - An 18-year-old Warren County man faces three felony charges for allegedly breaking into a Marthasville couple's home, climbing into their bed and attempting to have sex with the woman.

KSDK-TV reported that the Warren County Sheriff's Department arrested Mario Garcia-Sainz of Marthasville about 2 a.m. Friday.

Garcia-Sainz was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. He also faces a misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge.

Garcia-Sainz was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The sheriff's department said the woman's husband chased the suspect out of the house and caught him in the yard until deputies arrived.