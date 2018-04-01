Man accused of assaulting teen on Missouri playground

By: The Associated Press

MARYVILLE (AP) - A northwestern Missouri man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy on a playground.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Nodaway County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Justin Metcalf of Barnard with felony assault after a confrontation March 14 on the South Nodaway School District playground.

A sheriff's investigator alleges in court documents that the victim was on the playground with other juveniles when Metcalf approached, started a confrontation and pushed the teenager, at times chasing him.

It was not immediately clear if the alleged victim sustained injuries or why Metcalf confronted him.

Online court records don't show whether Metcalf has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

His arraignment is scheduled for April. 7.