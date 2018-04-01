Man accused of assaulting woman and two children while holding them captive

1 year 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 23 2016 Aug 23, 2016 Tuesday, August 23, 2016 1:33:00 PM CDT August 23, 2016 in News
By: Zack Newman, KOMU 8 Reporter and Shannon Sankey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - A woman told police a man strangled, sliced, punched and head-butted her, and assaulted her children while holding them all captive for a week.

Columbia police arrested Terrence Hartmann when responding to a physical disturbance call from 3600 block of Greeley Drive Monday morning.

The 29-year-old female victim told officers she and her children, ages 5 and 2, had run from Hartmann's house, where he had held them captive since Sunday, Aug. 14. The victim said she didn't live with Hartmann but was in an intimate relationship with him and that he broke her phone so she wouldn't be able to contact police.

The victim's report to police said Hartmann threatened to shoot the woman and her children, attacked her numerous times and hit the 2-year-old on the butt and the 5-year-old in the face.

On Monday, the victims escaped and called the police from a neighbor's home. Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said officers arrested Hartman while he was searching for the victims.

"When the victim left the residence running with the two children, he also got into a vehicle and started circling the area looking for them," Stroer said. "And we were given a description of the suspect as well as his vehicle. And we located him and the vehicle on Yoko Court."

The woman said, over the course of several days, Hartmann strangled her to the point of unconsciousness. The woman told police Hartmann head-butted her in the nose causing her blood to get all over the bedroom. 

The victim also said that Hartmann punched her in the stomach while in the laundry room before he stabbed the door with a knife and told her "this is what it's going to look like when you stand up." The woman said that she put her hands up to prevent herself from being stabbed and Hartmann cut her fingers with the knife.

Officers found multiple marks on the female victim including: a bruise in the center of her nose, a bruise on her ear, a mark on her chest, a bruise on the left upper arm, and bruises on her neck. Officers found cuts on her left middle and index fingers.

Officers said they found red marks on both of the children's butts as well as red marks on the 5-year-old's face below his eye and a bruise on the arm. 

The CPD said it got a search warrant for Hartmann's residence and found the following: a loaded handgun in the bedroom, blood in the bedroom, blood in the bathroom, blood on bedsheets officers found in the kitchen, holes in the laundry room's door, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Caldera said Hartman faces eight charges. They include:

  • Three counts of kidnapping
  • Two counts of domestic assault in the second degree
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in first degree
  • One count of armed criminal action

The Boone County Jail website said Hartmann is being held on a cash bond of $200,000 dollars.

