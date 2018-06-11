Man accused of beating girlfriend, locking her in dog crate

CLAYTON (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of beating, stabbing and raping his girlfriend and confining her to a dog crate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Michael Damrell of Hazelwood in St. Louis County is charged with kidnapping, rape, domestic assault and armed criminal action. He is not in custody.

According to charging documents, Damrell struck his former girlfriend in the head and body with a gun and a wrench, confined her to a dog crate and stabbed her in the arms and face with a knife. He is also accused of dragging her through several rooms by her hair and raping her.

The documents say the abuse took place in February.