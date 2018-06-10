Man accused of causing Missouri wreck that killed 3

By: The Associated Press

LANCASTER (AP) — A northern Missouri man is accused of causing a northern Missouri wreck that killed three people.

Prosecutors in Schuyler County have charged 27-year-old Bradley Turner of Queen City with three counts of vehicular involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony second-degree assault. He's also charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, and careless and imprudent driving.

Authorities said Turner was driving a pickup truck Sunday afternoon near Downing when it skidded off a road and repeatedly overturned, killing three of the occupants and injuring two others.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the dead as 18-year-old Leticia Potter, 16-year-old Jason Sanning and 15-year-old Alexis Shaw.

Online court records do not show whether Turner has an attorney.