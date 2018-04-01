Man Accused of Damage inside Missouri Dealership

O'FALLON - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a St. Charles County auto dealership and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Police say 21-year-old Jacob Kowalik of Foristell was drunk when he broke out windows to gain entrance into the Frank Leta Honda dealership in O'Fallon early Sunday.

Kowalik is accused of damaging tables, furniture, two televisions, several computers and three cars, including a 1972 Honda Coupe kept on display in the showroom. A 2013 CRV and 2013 Accord were also damaged. Kowalik is jailed on $30,000 cash-only bond.