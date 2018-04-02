Man accused of dealing heroin linked to deadly overdose

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is accused in a federal indictment of dealing heroin linked to the death of the nephew of the St. Louis County executive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a grand jury indicted 25-year-old David Bollinger on Wednesday of one felony count of knowingly and intentionally distributing heroin.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's nephew, 23-year-old Mitch Stenger, died in December 2014 after a long battle with addiction.

Bollinger's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says his client would surrender to authorities on the indictment's charge, and that "we just have to wait and see what the evidence looks like."

Rosenblum says Bollinger and Stenger "were incredibly close friends," adding that Bollinger had a clean record.