Man accused of dragging St. Charles police officer with car

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of dragging a St. Charles County police officer with his car has been charged.

Devin McNeal-Smith was charged Saturday with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. According to authorities, the police officer reached into McNeal-Smith's vehicle to arrest him Wednesday when the suspect grabbed the officer's arm and backed the car up.

Police said the officer was dragged until the suspect's car struck a parked vehicle. Authorities said McNeal-Smith then drove forward, dragging the officer until he could free himself. The officer suffered cuts to his hands and wrists.

Court documents said the suspect drove "erratically from the scene." He was later arrested.

It was not immediately clear if McNeal-Smith has an attorney.