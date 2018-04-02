Man accused of fatally beating girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

HILLSBORO (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is jailed on $100,000 cash bond after being accused of fatally beating his live-in girlfriend.

Prosecutors in Jefferson County charged 43-year-old Christopher Buechting on Monday with second-degree murder in 39-year-old Angela McDonald's death.

Court documents allege Buechting called 911 on Jan. 22 about a dispute with McDonald at their home. Court filings allege that a responding deputy saw bruising on the face of McDonald, who complained of rib pain but insisted Buechting hadn't assaulted her that day.

Authorities say Buechting called 911 the next day to report McDonald unresponsive at the home, and that she had intentionally banged her head on the porch the previous night.

She died two days later.

Online court records don't show whether Buechting has an attorney.