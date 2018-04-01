Man accused of firing shots along busy St. Louis County road

BALLWIN (AP) - A 34-year-old man was accused Monday of firing shots along busy Manchester Road in St. Louis County, striking at least two vehicles.

Authorities said the suspect, from Ballwin, fired a revolver about 1:30 p.m. Monday on a car dealership lot, drove away in his Cadillac Escalade and fired more shots before pulling into a Walgreens parking lot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man drove back onto Manchester Road and struck a car, injuring a woman. The man ran from his Escalade after the accident and jumped into a creek, where an officer used a stun gun to arrest him.

Police said no one was hurt in the vehicles struck by bullets. Police recovered a revolver on the car dealership lot and another handgun inside the Escalade.