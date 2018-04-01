Man accused of having thousands in counterfeit bills

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Friday a man was arrested for suspicion of having thousands of dollars in counterfeit $100 dollar bills.

Authorities said 21-year-old Anthony Nunes, of Columbia, was arrested in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Grindstone Parkway shortly before midnight. In addition to being arrested for the alleged counterfeit money, Nunes was arrested on outstanding warrants and drug charges.

The sheriff's department said Nunes was being held at the Boone County Jail Friday morning on a $19,500 bond.

Deputies said he was wanted for failure to appear in court and unlawful use of a weapon. They said he could now face charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance.