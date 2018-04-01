Man accused of kidnapping, seeking sex with teen

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man is in custody after police say he dragged a 15-year-old girl into his home and offered her money for sex.

Columbia police responded to a sexual assault call on Tuesday at 5:04 p.m. on Sylvan Lane.

The 15-year-old girl said she was walking around the area, waiting for her friend to pick her up. She was approached by Samuel Bonnarens who started flirting and making inappropriate comments towards her. Bonnarens then grabbed the girl by her arm and pulled her into his home.

The girl said that while inside, Bonnarens pulled down his pants and offered her $20 to have sex with him, but she refused. Bonnarens then quickly told her his neighbor was home and that she needed to leave so she ran out the back door.

She said she saw a neighbor standing outside, ran up to her and told her what happened and the neighbor called the police. The girl said that the neighbor told her she had seen Bonnarens take her into the house.

Officers arrived and spoke to both the girl and the neighbor, who were able to point out the house.

Bonnarens was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. at 2206 White Gate Drive. He faces charges for second-degree felony restraint, felony kidnapping, and first-degree sexual misconduct.