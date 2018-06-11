Man accused of killing clerk could face death penalty

NEW MADRID (AP) - The man accused of killing a southeast Missouri store clerk could face the death penalty if convicted.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 21-year-old Deion Martin of Parma is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. New Madrid County prosecutor Andrew Lawson filed notice Wednesday that he will seek the death penalty.

Brenda Smith was fatally shot during a robbery on May 18 at D and L One Stop in Parma. She was 59. Police say she was shot after refusing to open the store's safe.