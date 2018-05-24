Man accused of killing deputy in 2012 unfit for trial

The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) — A man accused of killing an eastern Missouri deputy in 2012 has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2dbkz82 ) reported Tuesday that Washington County Associate Circuit Judge Troy Hyde issued the ruling, which leaves 34-year-old Gary Sancegrow confined at the Fulton State Hospital. The ruling also orders dismissal of first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Washington County Deputy Christopher Parsons was fatally shot on Dec. 15, 2012. Sancegrow turned himself in after a 16-hour manhunt.

Court records say Sancegrow has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and takes anti-psychotic medication.