Man Accused of Lacing Wife's Kool-Aid with Drugs

EMINENCE (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say he killed his wife by giving her Kool-Aid laced with prescription drugs.

KYTV-TV reports 35-year-old Jason McClurg of Winona is accused of poisoning 32-year-old Stephanie McClurg on Sunday after unsuccessfully trying to do the same a day earlier.

A probable cause statement says McClurg told an unidentified person he had mixed Kool-Aid with a large number of pills on Saturday because he wanted to "get rid of" his wife, but it didn't work.

A second person told police McClurg claimed to have thrown a pill capsule by the couch to make it look like she had committed suicide.

He was being held without bond in Shannon County Jail and has not obtained an attorney.