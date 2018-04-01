Man accused of leaving infant twins unattended

By: The Associated Press

ARNOLD (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly leaving his twin 9-month-old daughters in a car outside a store.

The man's name has not been released. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he faces municipal charges in Arnold, Missouri.

Authorities say the man went into an Arnold Goodwill store about 11 a.m. Monday and left the babies unattended. When police arrived the car was unlocked and running with the air-conditioner on.

The children's grandmother picked them up. The man was booked, then released.

Arnold police say they don't release names of people in municipal court cases.