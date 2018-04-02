Man accused of paying people to set fire now charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA - A man previously accused of felony arson is now charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed the new complaint against Mehrdad Fotoohighiam in Boone County Court.

Back in June 2015, Columbia police arrested him after a seven-hour standoff with the SWAT team. Officers were serving a warrant for his arrest for arson.

He was accused of offering people $500 to start a mobile home fire on Rock Quarry Road in December 2014. According to court documents, witnesses said Fotoohighiam had been feuding with the homeowner because he wanted to purchase the property she owned.

The homeowner was inside the home sleeping when the fire started. She was burned and suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

The paperwork on the new attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges was not yet available Thursday.

He is currently in the Boone County Jail being held without bond. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court January 3.