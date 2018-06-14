Man accused of pointing gun at officers faces 7 felonies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man charged with seven felonies is accused in court records of pointing a gun at officers and telling them, "You all have been killing too many of us."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Wayne Samuels was arrested Friday without anyone being hurt and is jailed on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said issues arose when two officers approached Samuels because he was sitting in a car that resembled one taken in a carjacking. Authorities later determined that the car wasn't the one being sought.

Court documents say he struggled with one of officers during a pat-down. He also is accused of pointing a gun at the officers and trying to take a passing motorist's vehicle.