Man Accused of Race-Based Assault

ST. CHARLES - A St. Charles man faces charges for inviting a Hispanic neighbor onto his property to shoot him. Fifty-three-year-old Joseph Buehrle says it was he who was being harassed by Al Gonzalez, who lives across the street. Buehrle allegedly made the threat after a confrontation about a series of signs on Buehrle's porch that contained messages condemning illegal immigration. Buehrle is accused of assault motivated by race. A preliminary hearing is June 27. Gonzalez was never actually shot at, but police say Buehrle tried to spit on him.