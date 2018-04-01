Man accused of robbing 4 Kansas City-area banks of $25,000

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area man is jailed without bond after being accused by federal prosecutors of robbing four Kansas City-area banks, making off with a total of $25,000.

Fifty-six-year-old Tam Henry Holmes was charged Monday with four counts of bank robbery.

Authorities allege the holdups took place in Independence, Liberty and Kansas City, with two of the heists happening in the past two weeks.

No one was hurt in the robberies.

Online court records don't show whether Holmes has an attorney.

Holmes is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.