Man accused of robbing Columbia store with kids, threatening rape

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported Tuesday morning that officers arrested a man after a robbery Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Dollar General on Vandiver Drive around 9 p.m. Monday where they found 32-year-old Kansas City man Gregory Renfro attempting to steal money from the safe and cash registers.

Authorities said the investigation revealed Renfro entered the store with two children, ages 5 and 6, who were in his care.

Police said the suspect knocked over displays and shelves at the front of the store before announcing it was a robbery and demanding cash.

The report said Renfro threatened to assault and rape two female employees.

Police believe Renfro was under the influence of PCP, a powerful hallucinogenic drug.

Columbia police officers took Renfro into custody at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of committing two counts of child endangerment, property damage, two counts of sexual misconductand robbery.

Renfro was in the Boone County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

The Dollar General store had a handwritten sign on the door Tuesday saying the store was closed for the day.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]