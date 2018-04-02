Man Accused of Robbing, Kidnapping College Student

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges for allegedly robbing a Washington University student at knife-point, forcing her into a car and making her drive to several ATMs.

KSDK-TV reports that 22-year-old William James Cobbins is jailed on $75,000 cash-only bond for the crime that happened in August. Washington University Police Chief Don Strom say surveillance images and physical evidence tie Cobbins to the crime.

University police have increase patrols of campus since the attack, through Strom says violent crime at Washington University is extremely rare.