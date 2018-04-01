Man accused of role in suburban St. Louis kayak thefts

By: The Associated Press

ST. PETERS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man was accused of having a role in the theft of four city-owned kayaks that police said he admittedly pawned for drug money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Charles County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Nicholas Pitchford of St. Charles with stealing and receiving stolen property.

Police said the four kayaks owned by the city of St. Peters for rent were taken May 18 from the 370 Lakeside Park.

The kayaks, valued at $1,200, later turned up at two pawn shops.

Police said Pitchford admitted he bought drugs with the money he got from selling the kayaks.

The investigation continued Thursday.

Online court records didn't show whether Pitchford had an attorney.