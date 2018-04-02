Man Accused of Running Over Relative Arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The southwest Missouri man suspected of running over and killing another man has been arrested.

Greene County authorities say 39-year-old Shannon Shaffer Sr. was arrested Thursday night in Springfield.

Authorities have been looking for Shaffer since Sunday for questioning in the death of 28-year-old Tommy Ray Bryant near Walnut Grove.

Police say the two men, who were related by marriage, got into a fight outside a Polk County home. Witnesses told police a neighbor broke up the fight and the two men were walking away when Shaffer got into his truck, hit Bryant and dragged him for 50 yards before driving away. Bryant died at the scene.

Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in the Greene County Jail.