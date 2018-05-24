Man accused of stabbing man 23 times over missing pig

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - A northeast Missouri man has been charged with felony assault after authorities said he stabbed another man 23 times in a dispute over a missing pig.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Finke of St. Charles was jailed Tuesday on a $100,000, cash-only bond. Court records don't list an attorney on his behalf.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said Finke was accused by three roommates Monday night of stealing a 200-pound pig that had been raised for slaughter. The pig went missing two weeks ago from its backyard pen in Winfield.

Finke is accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man 22 times in the back and once in the head. No weapon was recovered, but hospital officials suspect a screwdriver was used.

The unidentified victim was released from treatment Tuesday morning.

The pig remains missing.