Man Accused of Stealing $50,000 in Jewelry

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A man suspected of stealing jewelry valued at more than $50,000 is in custody after a St. Louis-area woman caught him inside her home.

KMOV-TV reports that the victim was returning to her Creve Coeur home recently when she saw an unfamiliar car parked in the driveway. She heard her two dogs barking in the back of the home, where she spotted the suspect holding a black backpack and wearing gloves.

The man ran past her, got in his car, and drove away. Police quickly found the car. The suspect tried to run but was caught.

Police say they found four watches and a large amount of jewelry inside the backpack. The 25-year-old suspect told authorities he stole the jewelry to support his heroin habit.