Man Accused of Stealing Underwear, Other Items

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. - An eastern Missouri teenager is facing charges for a series of burglaries after authorities allegedly found 59 pairs of women's underwear and other items in his bedroom.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Stout of Wright City is charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of stealing and one count of property damage. He is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Warren County deputies were called to a home Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl heard an intruder in the bathroom. Police say Stout ran into a wooded area but police dogs helped track him down.

Police say Stout had been watching female residents of his neighborhood and targeting their homes.

In addition to the underwear, police say they found other female clothing, sex toys, photographs and feminine hygiene products.