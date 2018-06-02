Man Accused of Strangling Infant in His Care

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Louis-area man is charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly strangling a 4-month-old child in his home.

A source reported that 24-year-old Jordan Prince of St. Charles is jailed on $150,000 bond.

Police say Prince was not the infant's father but was watching her Monday. He allegedly became angry when the girl would not stop crying and choked her.

The child was taken to a hospital, and then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where she died Tuesday. An autopsy showed the girl died of asphyxiation.