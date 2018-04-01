Man accused of threatening gays affiliated with magazine

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing charges and will undergo a psychiatric exam after allegedly threatening to "exterminate" those involved with a gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender magazine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Darryl L. Jackson is charged with harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten or disturb another person. He is jailed on $10,000 bond.

Jackson has been put on probation twice for previous harassment convictions.

Vital Voice magazine has been receiving threatening and intimidating emails since April along with several people and organizations.

Police believe Jackson was using a computer at the Forest Park campus of St. Louis Community College to send threatening emails.